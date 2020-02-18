Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
910 Lagonda Avenue
Springfield, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
910 Lagonda Avenue
Springfield, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Leonard - at the main chapel
8100 Clyo Road
Centerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Haemmerle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary Haemmerle


1915 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret Mary Haemmerle Obituary
Margaret Mary Haemmerle

Springfield - Haemmerle, Margaret Mary, age 104, a longtime resident of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Leonard Franciscan Living Community, Centerville, Ohio. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 15, 1915 the daughter of Albert and Agnes (Hutten) Tensing. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Springfield for 75 years, where she was a devoted sacristan for 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a woman of deep faith, who was dedicated to St. Bernard Parish. Survivors include her three children and spouses, James (Jo Ann) Haemmerle of Naperville, Illinois, Mary (Edward) Leyes of New Castle, Indiana and Father Gerald Haemmerle of Centerville, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Steve (Jo Ann) Haemmerle, Linda (Tim) Marth, Lisa (Todd) Miles, Mike (Cathy) Haemmerle, Michael Leyes, Jennifer (Dan) Flinta, David (Anna) Leyes and Brian (Megan) Leyes; 29 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Alma Haemmerle and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, George; four brothers, including her twin, Monsignor Robert Tensing and Albert, Raymond and Richard Tensing and their spouses; three brothers-in-law and spouses and three sisters-in-law and spouses. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22 in St. Bernard Church with her son, Father Gerald Haemmerle, celebrant. Her visitation will be held one hour prior to mass in the church. Entombment will be in St. Bernard Mausoleum. A memorial mass will be offered for Margaret Mary at the main chapel at St. Leonard, where she resided the past six years, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, Ohio at 9:00a.m. on Monday, February 24. Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church, 910 Lagonda Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -