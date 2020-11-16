Margaret "Peg" Ohmart BighamCincinnati - September 6, 1919-October 23, 2020. On October 23 our precious mother, grandmother and sister has passed on to another adventure leaving a legacy of love, humility and a multitude of blessings at the age of 101. "Peg" was born in Sheffield UK to Clifford Whittam and Emma Burgan. She was raised in Ambala, India and excelled as an avid tennis player while living with her mother "Sally", sister Dorothy, half brother Danny and step-father George Cockell who was in the Royal Air Force. Her own father had died in a motorcycle accident when she was nine. During WWII Peg joined the WAAF plotting routes of British fighter pilots over Europe. Then in 1942 she married Philip Ohmart an American soldier in England. She sailed on the Queen Mary across the Atlantic surrounded by German U Boats and cried tears of joy when she first saw the Statue of Liberty. Together she and Phil raised a son Clifford Ohmart in Dayton, Ohio later moving to Cincinnati. In 1964 she was widowed and the next year she married Robert Bigham. The Bighams embarked on a sailing adventure living in the Bahamas and Florida. She and Bob enjoyed 37 years together. Her golden years were spent joyously at Deupree House where she joined her dear friend Betty Easley. Peg and Betty were volunteer managers at the Playhouse in the Park in the 60's. Peg is survived by her brother Danny (Kathy) Cockell of Wales, a grandson Bryon (Mona) Ohmart and great granddaughter Faith Elizabeth Ohmart, step-daughter Patricia (Bruce) Journeay of Colorado and step-son James (Cathy) Bigham of St. Pete Beach and step-granddaughter Julianna Bigham. A Zoom ceremony was held in her honor in October and interment will be in 2021 at Spring Grove Cemetery. Her family asks that you donate to a charity that makes the world a better place in her memory. Peg loved giving to those in need, especially the animals.