1/1
Margaret Ohmart "Peg" Bigham
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Peg" Ohmart Bigham

Cincinnati - September 6, 1919-October 23, 2020. On October 23 our precious mother, grandmother and sister has passed on to another adventure leaving a legacy of love, humility and a multitude of blessings at the age of 101. "Peg" was born in Sheffield UK to Clifford Whittam and Emma Burgan. She was raised in Ambala, India and excelled as an avid tennis player while living with her mother "Sally", sister Dorothy, half brother Danny and step-father George Cockell who was in the Royal Air Force. Her own father had died in a motorcycle accident when she was nine. During WWII Peg joined the WAAF plotting routes of British fighter pilots over Europe. Then in 1942 she married Philip Ohmart an American soldier in England. She sailed on the Queen Mary across the Atlantic surrounded by German U Boats and cried tears of joy when she first saw the Statue of Liberty. Together she and Phil raised a son Clifford Ohmart in Dayton, Ohio later moving to Cincinnati. In 1964 she was widowed and the next year she married Robert Bigham. The Bighams embarked on a sailing adventure living in the Bahamas and Florida. She and Bob enjoyed 37 years together. Her golden years were spent joyously at Deupree House where she joined her dear friend Betty Easley. Peg and Betty were volunteer managers at the Playhouse in the Park in the 60's. Peg is survived by her brother Danny (Kathy) Cockell of Wales, a grandson Bryon (Mona) Ohmart and great granddaughter Faith Elizabeth Ohmart, step-daughter Patricia (Bruce) Journeay of Colorado and step-son James (Cathy) Bigham of St. Pete Beach and step-granddaughter Julianna Bigham. A Zoom ceremony was held in her honor in October and interment will be in 2021 at Spring Grove Cemetery. Her family asks that you donate to a charity that makes the world a better place in her memory. Peg loved giving to those in need, especially the animals.

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved