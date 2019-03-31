Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Reckers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret R. (Kasselman) Reckers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret R. (Kasselman) Reckers Obituary
Margaret R. Reckers (nee Kasselman)

Fairfield - Margaret R. Reckers (nee Kasselman). Beloved wife of Elmer C. Reckers for 68 years. Devoted mother of Robert E. (Robin) Reckers, Marianne T. (James) Schwerman, Michael J. (Mary Helen) Reckers, and Charles M. (Laurie) Reckers. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Sarah (A.J.), Andrew, Matthew, James, Holly, Elizabeth, Gregory, and Jennifer. Loving great-grandmother of Joseph. Margaret passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Formerly of North College Hill. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4th from 5 to 7 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 5th at 10:30 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Our Lady of the Angels Monastery, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210 or to City Gospel Mission, 1805 Dalton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45214. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now