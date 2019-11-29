|
Margaret "Margie" Rizzo
Rizzo, Margaret Ann, "Margie" (nee Crusham), devoted wife of the late Charles Rizzo Sr., loving mother of Charles (Sandi) Rizzo Jr., Mary Ann Meale, Patrick Rizzo, the late John (Martha, living) Rizzo and Thomas Rizzo. Cherished grandmother of Cheri, David, Chris, Mark, Jeff, Angi, Gina, Tony, Monica, Tommy, and 13 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Betty Heinzelman, the late Michael, James, Charles, Marie Crushman, Stella Wambaugh, and Catherine Kubler. Also survived by dear friends Sandy, Cheryl Rizzo and caring relatives. Died November 28, 2019 at the age of 97. Visitation Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Bayley, 990 Bayley Place Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45233 or Delhi Seniors, 934 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019