Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel at Cincinnati Children's Medical Center
Visitation
Following Services
Chapel at Cincinnati Children's Medical Center
Villa Hills - Margaret "Peggy" Ruggeri. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Ruggeri. Loving mother of Rachel Ruggeri (John Meadows) and Rebekah Ruggeri (Jake Stone). Proud grandmother of Marshall Levi Stone. Daughter of the late Elbert and Genevieve (nee Keyes) Hoffman. Dear sister of William Hoffman and Elizabeth Hoffman. Worked for the Heart Institute at Cincinnati Children's for the past 11 years. Thanks to special friends Karen Chalfant, Dr. Jeff Anderson, Dr. Nicolas Madsen and Dr. David Spar. Passed away March 12, 2019 at the age of 66. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 16 at 12 PM in the Chapel at Cincinnati Children's Medical Center, where friends will be received following the service until 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019
