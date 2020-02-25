Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Herrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ruth Herrin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ruth Herrin Obituary
Margaret Ruth Herrin

Cincinnati - (nee Hoffman). Beloved mother of Kathleen (Dale) Graham, Mark (Elizabeth) Herrin, Cynthia (Clarence J.) Hughes, Elizabeth (John) Hoff and the late Michael Herrin; dear grandmother of Ryan, Brad, Ben, Clarence Jr., Rachel, Paige and Kathryn; dear sister of Carol Branch; aunt of Susan (Robert) Gilliespie, David (Julie) Branch and Karen (Joseph) Kruczek.Passed away Sunday February 23, 2020. Services held privately. HodappFuneralHome.com for condolences.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -