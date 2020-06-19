Margaret Schumacher
Margaret Schumacher

(nee Takach) Beloved wife of Paul Schumacher, loving mother of Philip (Amy Jo) Schumacher and Jill (Tad) Timon, cherished grandmother of Kira & Leah Schumacher and Anna & Henry Timon, dear sister of the late James (Karen) Takach, Joseph (Judy) Takach, and David Takach, and devoted friend to so many. Treasured daughter to late Stephen & Beatrice Takach. Peacefully passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 68. Visitation on Friday, June 26th from 11am-12:45pm at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral mass immediately following at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Pike at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital or P.A.W.S of Dearborn County. For a full obituary, please visit www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:45 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Dominic Church
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
