MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
Margaret Thomas
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
5222 North Bend Road
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
5222 North Bend Road
Margaret Thomas


1924 - 2019
Margaret Thomas Obituary
Margaret Thomas

Cincinnati - Margaret R. Thomas (nee Retzler), loving mother of Patty (Tom) and Larry (Jennifer). Special grandmother of Stacy (Jacque), Nikki, Beth (Brian), and Jason (Lori). Amazing great-grandmother of Matthew, Sydney, Tommy, Ellie, Madilyn, and Jake. Dear friend of Kathy. Passed away, Sunday, August 25th, 2019. Although she leaves us with an empty place in our hearts, we take comfort in knowing she is now with her mom, pop, sisters, and brothers whom she has greatly missed. She taught us so much about life, but not how to live it without her. Visitation Thurs. Aug. 29th from 11AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM, both at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 North Bend Road (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Autism Speaks. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019
