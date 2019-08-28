|
Margaret Thomas
Cincinnati - Margaret R. Thomas (nee Retzler), loving mother of Patty (Tom) and Larry (Jennifer). Special grandmother of Stacy (Jacque), Nikki, Beth (Brian), and Jason (Lori). Amazing great-grandmother of Matthew, Sydney, Tommy, Ellie, Madilyn, and Jake. Dear friend of Kathy. Passed away, Sunday, August 25th, 2019. Although she leaves us with an empty place in our hearts, we take comfort in knowing she is now with her mom, pop, sisters, and brothers whom she has greatly missed. She taught us so much about life, but not how to live it without her. Visitation Thurs. Aug. 29th from 11AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM, both at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 North Bend Road (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Autism Speaks. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019