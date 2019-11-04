|
Margaret Wais
Wyoming, Ohio - Wais, Margaret Mary (nee Berning). Beloved wife of the late David W. Wais. Dear mother of Mary (the late Edward) Rosselot, Christopher P. (Christine) Wais, William D. (Karen) Wais, Amy Griffin (the late Edwin) and the late James D. Wais. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sister of Mary Patricia Wood and the late Donald Berning, Jeanne Connor, James Berning and Richard Berning. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Age 95. Member of St. James Church Choir. Visitation at St. James of the Valley Church, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to St. Rita's School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale Milford Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019