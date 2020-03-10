|
|
Margarita "Margo" Dawson Sanders
Loveland - Margarita "Margo" Dawson Sanders of Loveland. Wife of the late Walter Sanders. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Nina Sanders, Nancy and Dave Forste, and the late Robert Brian "Bob" Sanders. Cherished grandmother of the late Christopher David Forste. Devoted sister of the late Guillermo Dawson, Leticia Cornett, Alberto Dawson, Armando Dawson, and Ernesto Dawson. Dear aunt of Mary Bull, Michael Cornett, Melanie Morris, and numerous other nieces and nephews. Passed away March 8, 2020 at the age of 95. Family and friends will be received from 4-6 PM on Sunday, March 15 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, March 16. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations in memory of Margarita may be directed to First Church of God, 325 Pleasant Dr, South Lebanon, Ohio 45065. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020