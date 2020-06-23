Margie Hammer



Blue Ash - Beloved wife of the late Walter L. Hammer for 59 wonderful years. Devoted mother of Michael (Victoria) Hammer and Patricia (Jack) Crane. Grandmother of Ryan, Mark (Ellie), Matthew (Karissa) and Brandon (Sarah) Hammer and Adam (Jeanette) and Jason (Sarah LeQuire) Knight. Great-grandmother of Alexander, Sebastian, Christian, Ava, Julia, Matthew Jr., Annabelle, Caroline and Theo Hammer, Kalee and Evan Knight. Dear sister of Don (the late Linda) Baker. Preceded in death by her siblings, Hence (Belle) Eversole, Wanda (Dick) Spaulding and Ron (Chris) Baker. Also survived by a host of family members and friends. Departed on June 22, 2020 at the age of 94. A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 29th at 10 am at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Rd. Family suggests memorials to Hartzell United Methodist Church, 8999 Applewood Dr. 45236.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store