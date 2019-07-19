|
|
Margie Marie Miller
Mason - (nee Young), 95, passed away peacefully July 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Miller; devoted mother of Roger (Jane) Miller, Valerie (Dann) Anderson, Greg (Betsy) Miller and Gary (Beverly) Miller; grandmother of 2; great-grandmother of 3. Visitation will be Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Mason Church of God, 204 Williams St., Mason, OH 45040. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be directed to the Church. Mueller Funeral Home serving the family. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 19, 2019