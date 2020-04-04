|
Margie Spille
Sayler Park - (nee Yunker) Loving wife of the late Raymond "Inky" Spille; devoted children: Michael (Donna) Spille & Diane (Tim) Hibbard; cherished grandchildren: Mark (Summer), Michelle (Tony Halusek) Spille, Matthew & Leah Hibbard; dear sisters-in-laws: Irene & Marietta Yunker, Marianne & Ruby Spille; & many nieces & nephews. A Celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Ed Eiding Food Pantry or St. Al's on the Ohio. Mail donations to Brater Winter Funeral Home, 138 Monitor Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45233. full obit & leave a memory www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020