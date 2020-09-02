Margot P Conway
Cincinnati - Our beloved Mother- Margot P. Conway passed Sunday August 30th, 2020, after a brief illness. Born, educated, married Jack Conway. They had their 5 children in N.Y.C. Moved to Cincinnati in 1992, making this her home for family and friends. Here, 5 grandchildren arrived. Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd at 10 am on Friday September 4th, 2020. 8815 E. Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. In lieu of flowers please consider sending a donation to: Hospice of Cincinnati
c/o Bethesda Foundation INC. P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263.Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com