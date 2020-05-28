Marguerite Fearn
Marguerite Fearn

Cincinnati - Marguerite "Marge" (nee Olivier) Fearn, beloved wife of Gary Fearn for 56 years. Devoted mother of Michele (Jerry) Muldoon, Matt (Carla Ferrario) Fearn and the late Scott Fearn. Loving grandmother to 8 grandchildren: Ryan, Delaney, Ian, Miles, Benjamin, Lucas, Ryleigh and Brinley. Born in Lakewood, OH Marge is survived by sisters Marceline & Kathleen, brothers Joe, Jack and predeceased by brother Dick. Passed away suddenly at home May 26, 2020 at the age of 79. Marge is an alumni of Good Samaritan College of Nursing, Class of 1962, and continued to devote her life as a registered nurse in both her professional and personal mission, most recently as a volunteer with the Melanoma Know More organization. In addition to nursing and volunteering, Marge enjoyed playing golf at Clovernook Country Club, watching sports, spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren's many activities. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd. West Chester Ohio on Sunday May 31 from 5-7pm. Social distancing and masks encouraged. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Michael Catholic Church and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Melanoma Know More (http://melanomaknowmore.com) or the Alzheimer's Association




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
