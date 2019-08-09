Services
Marguerite Massoud Obituary
Marguerite Massoud

Cincinnati - Marguerite T. Massoud (nee Zalzal), 89, passed away quietly surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Joseph D. Massoud. Loving mother of Marty (Rick) Thiemann, Mary Jo Massoud, Paul (Jennifer) Massoud and Gil Salem. Loving grandmother of Rob and Kristin Thiemann, Molly (Christopher) Klaine, Rachel, Angela and Daniel Massoud, Anna (Ian) Hurlock, Zach, Vince and Luke Salem, and great-grandmother of Adelynne Salem and Joseph Klaine. Sister of Marcelle (the late Gerald) Bouchard and Michel (Cheryl) Zalzal. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30 am followed by the Liturgy at 11:30 am. at St. Anthony of Padua Maronite Catholic Church, 2530 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45206. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Maronite Catholic Church. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019
