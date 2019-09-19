Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Maria Book
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lord Christ the King Church
3223 Linwood Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lord Christ the King Church
3223 Linwood Ave.
1970 - 2019
Maria J. Book Obituary
Maria J. Book

Cincinnati - Maria J. Book, daughter of Jack and Mary Louise Book, sister to Teresa Seurkamp (Book), John M. Book, Thomas W. Book, William R. and Jiennie Carbon Book, aunt to Heather Seurkamp and Ian Book. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Graduate of Purcell Marian High School and University of Cincinnati. Passed away suddenly on September 13, 2019. Age 49. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lord Christ the King Church (3223 Linwood Ave., 45226), Saturday, September 21 at 10:00 AM. Visitation in church from 8:30 AM until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Purcell Marian High School (2935 Hackberry St., Cincinnati, 45206) or to the Animal Humane Society (845 Meadow Lane N., Golden Valley, MN 55422). Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019
