Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
St Mary's Church
Hyde Park, OH
Maria Rosa Cobero Orton


1926 - 2019
Maria Rosa Cobero Orton Obituary
Maria Rosa Cobero Orton

Cincinnati - Maria Rosa Corbero Orton, 93, of Cincinnati, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born to the late Ramon and Rosa de Llobet, on March 1, 1926, in Barcelona. Maria Rosa is survived by three children; Rosa Williams, Lali Corbero, and Goretti Corbero. She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; Jonathan Williams, Lucy Williams, Kirsty Williams, Andrea Lapetra, Adrian Lapetra, Alex Martin, and Adriana Lapetra.

Maria Rosa loved all the arts; music, dancing, and theatre. She loved to cook and entertain and had a passion for chocolate. She was full of life and always had a smile for everyone. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met. A phrase often heard was " You are the BEST Mamá ".

The funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St Mary's Church, in Hyde Park.

In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
