Marian A. Woeste
Sharonville - Woeste, Marian A. (nee Lucas) beloved wife of the late Ralph T. Woeste; devoted mother of Theresa (Herman) Unger, the late David (Marcia) Woeste, Dennis (Marcia) Woeste, Jeanne (Richard Fox) Abt,
Patricia (Jeffrey) Umbach, Jeffrey (Barbara) Woeste, Joseph (Karen) Woeste, Dale (Maria) Woeste, and Nancy (Matthew) Tomlinson; loving grandmother of 29, and great grandmother of 32. Passed away Thursday December 12, 2019 at the age of 94. Visitation will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2014 Springdale Road, Cincinnati on Friday January 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, with Father Kyle Schnippel, officiating. Burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in St. Bernard, Ohio. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019