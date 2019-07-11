Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Fifth Third Arena at the University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati - After ninety-nine years of service to her community, Marian Alexander Spencer died on Tuesday, July 9th. Surviving her husband of seventy years, Donald, Marian leaves behind her sons—Donald Jr. and Edward, grandchildren—Matthew, Oliver, and Bonita, great grandchild—Emmanuel, and her twin sister Mildred Malcolm.

She will be remembered for her courageous and successful struggles against discrimination and prejudice, for her leadership and vision as a member of Cincinnati City Council, the University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees, and as President of the Cincinnati Chapter of the NAACP, and for her warmth and kindness to the thousands of people her life has touched.

She humbly received virtually every award given by this City and was honored to have a public school, a downtown street, and a UC residential hall named after her.

A private ceremony (JC Battle and Sons) for family and close friends will precede cremation. Her ashes will go to Fox Lake, Indiana where she summered and swam. A public Memorial Celebration of Marian's life will be held 3pm on August 10th in the Fifth Third Arena at the University of Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 11, 2019
