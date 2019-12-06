Services
B.J. Meyer Sons Overlook Memorial Center
4841 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-0117
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Burns

Add a Memory
Marian Burns Obituary
Marian Burns

Green Township - Marian M.Burns (Nee Keehan) Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Burns for 57 years. Loving mother of Michael (Joy) and Steven (Marisa) Burns. Devoted grandmother of Thomas, Benjamin, Michaela, Cameron and Christa Burns. Dear sister of James Keehan (Pat Helms). Also survived by her nieces Cathy Marsh, Nancy Burns and Vicki Selm. Passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 at 94 years of age. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Church on TUESDAY from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Memorial Fund, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45252. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -