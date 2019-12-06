|
|
Marian Burns
Green Township - Marian M.Burns (Nee Keehan) Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Burns for 57 years. Loving mother of Michael (Joy) and Steven (Marisa) Burns. Devoted grandmother of Thomas, Benjamin, Michaela, Cameron and Christa Burns. Dear sister of James Keehan (Pat Helms). Also survived by her nieces Cathy Marsh, Nancy Burns and Vicki Selm. Passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 at 94 years of age. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Church on TUESDAY from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Memorial Fund, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45252. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019