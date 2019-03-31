Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Church
Marian C. Kettler Obituary
Marian C. Kettler

Cincinnati - (nee Holbrock) beloved wife of 58 years to the late Matthew W. Kettler, loving mother of Mary Ann (the late George) Hensley, Linda (Larry) Reynolds, Janet (Chuck) Heemann, Matthew (Kathy) Kettler, Joan (Kevin) Adkins and the late Kenneth Kettler, dear grandmother of Annette, Brenda, Lara (Eric), Greg (Kelly), Troy, Heather (Mark), Kristy, Nicole, Pamela, Christine (Tom), Joseph (Renata), Kevin, Mark and the late George (Sandy-living), great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren, aunt of many nieces and nephews, loving sister-in-law of Betty (Nick) Ambrosiano. Passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 5-8PM. Funeral mass will be Friday, April 5th at St. Vincent DePaul Church at 10AM. Memorials may be made to Chambers Hautman Budde American Legion Post 534 Veterans Memorial Fund or . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
