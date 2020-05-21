Marian Carol (Busam) Macenko
Marian Carol (Busam) Macenko, 80, beloved wife of James R. Macenko for 58 years, passed away May 16 surrounded by her loving family: Jim, Kathy (Matt), Shari (Brad), Tim (Julie), and Ken (Lynn). Cherished grandmother to Katie, Will and Celia Powers, Abby and Carrie Jeffrey, Megan and Tyler Macenko and Anna, Jacob and Jackson Macenko.
Marian's infectious laugh and smile will be missed.
Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Visitation Church Saturday, June 6 at 10:30 am. Social distancing guidelines must be followed. Marian has donated her body to science for the benefit of cancer research. Donations in Marian's memory may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or the American Cancer Society.
Marian Carol (Busam) Macenko, 80, beloved wife of James R. Macenko for 58 years, passed away May 16 surrounded by her loving family: Jim, Kathy (Matt), Shari (Brad), Tim (Julie), and Ken (Lynn). Cherished grandmother to Katie, Will and Celia Powers, Abby and Carrie Jeffrey, Megan and Tyler Macenko and Anna, Jacob and Jackson Macenko.
Marian's infectious laugh and smile will be missed.
Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Visitation Church Saturday, June 6 at 10:30 am. Social distancing guidelines must be followed. Marian has donated her body to science for the benefit of cancer research. Donations in Marian's memory may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 21 to May 22, 2020.