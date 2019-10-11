Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Tatum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Elise Tatum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Elise Tatum Obituary
Marian Elise Tatum

Marian Elise "Lowry" Tatum (you probably knew her as "Mimi") unexpectedly left her terrestrial vessel on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the age of 73. Her spirit is carried on by her children Bill (Lisa) Tatum, Anne (Andy) Riddiough & Russ(Sarah)Tatum. three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two surviving sister/in-law, and an extended family, friends from every walk of life, and her furdaughter Nikita. She was predeceased by her Parents Francis & Anne Lowry, Husband Bill Tatum Sr. & Sister Eleanor Lowry. For more information www.shortenandryan.com/.

Donations in her honor can be made to the Mason Food Pantry 406 Fourth Ave Mason OH, 45040.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.