Marian Hoseus
Cincinnati - Marian Hoseus, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Edwin L Hoseus.Loving mother of Edwin L. Jr. (Quinta) Hoseus, Ginny (Marty) Luftman, Bob (Leslie) Hoseus, Rick (Marie) Hoseus, David (Caretta Price) Hoseus, Michael (Suzy) Hoseus, Kathy (Bob) Bailey, Nancy (Richard) Ricke. Cherished grandmother of Brian (Sara) Luftman, Eric (Lauren) Luftman, Kevin (Afton) Luftman, Megan (Michael) Callender, Emily (Danny) Peters, Steven (Jenelle) Hoseus, Greg (Darby) Hoseus, Ben (Jessica) Hoseus, Christopher Hoseus, Sarah Hoseus, Bobby Bailey, Trevor (Amber) Abner, Bryson Price, Katelyn Bailey, Kimberly Bailey, Kristen Bailey, Nikki Hoseus, Leah Hoseus, Lindsay Hoseus. Great grandmother of Will, Emmylou & Linnea Luftman, Marlo, Griffin & Burke Callender, Benjamin Luftman, Everett Hoseus, Brooks Luftman, Brynn Peters, Zoey Abner. Visitation Monday, February 24, 2020 from 11 am until Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon, all at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249. Burial at Gate of Heaven cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020