Marian R. Ackley



Marian R. Ackley passed suddenly but peacefully on Sept.6, 2020 at age 90 in Fairfax Va. Marian was the 3rd daughter of Wesley and Alberta Ackley. Marian served as a Navy Wave from 1951-55; then had a career at Formica Corporation from 1955-1985. In retirement she was a loyal volunteer at Bayley Place. In 2017, after the death of her sisters, she relocated to Fairfax, Va. "Aunt Marian" is survived by Linda Wigton (Roger) of Fairfax, VA., Kathleen Gerberick of Cincinnati, OH., Timothy Henninger of Louisville, KY, and Julie Gabbard Klug (James) of Cincinnati, OH. She is also survived by 11 great nieces and nephews and 10 great-great nieces and nephews. Marian was pre-deceased by her sisters, Jean Ackley, Jane Henninger, and Marlene Gabbard Curren, as well as 2 nephews, Gary C. Henninger and John R. Gabbard (Sylvia). Inurnment at Spring Grove Cemetery Oct. 3rd 1:00pm. Arrangements by Dalbert, Woodruff, Isenogle Funeral Home.









