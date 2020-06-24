Always very personable. Willing to lend a
My Momma was het beautician for many years. I'll miss you in so many ways, your smile and your laugh. You will be sorely missed. Love to you!! Micheal and the Davis'. Regina Webb-Dixon
Marian Williams
Passed June 16, 2020.
Services will be held June 26, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM Services at 11:00 AM New Prospect Baptist Church 1580 Summit Rd Cincinnati Ohio 45237 Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. JC Battle & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.