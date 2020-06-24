Marian Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Williams

Passed June 16, 2020.

Services will be held June 26, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM Services at 11:00 AM New Prospect Baptist Church 1580 Summit Rd Cincinnati Ohio 45237 Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. JC Battle & Sons Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
New Prospect Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
JC Battle and Sons Funeral Home
543 Rockdale Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45229
513-281-4330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Always very personable. Willing to lend a
My Momma was het beautician for many years. I'll miss you in so many ways, your smile and your laugh. You will be sorely missed. Love to you!! Micheal and the Davis'. Regina Webb-Dixon
Regina Webb-Dixon
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved