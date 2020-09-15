Marianne Doll
Cincinnati - Marianne Doll, beloved daughter of the late Thomas J. and the Anne (nee Murphy) Doll. Dear sister of Thomas R. (Janice) Doll, Terry (Carol) Doll and Michael (Suzette) Doll. Awesome aunt of Thomas Doll, Kerri Doll, Kelly Doll, Katie Doll and Kieley Doll. Also survived by many close supportive friends. Marianne passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 63. She was a long time employee and erstwhile family member of the RG Sellers Company. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (Sept. 17) from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (Sept. 18) at Little Flower Church at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Nurturing Center, 5 Spiral Dr. Suite 100 Florence, Ky. 41042 or Cincinnati Opera Guild, 1243 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com