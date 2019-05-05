|
|
Marianne Madaris
- - Marianne Madaris passed away April 9th after a long battle with Rasmussen's Encephalitis. Marianne is survived by her mother, Shirley Madaris, siblings Stephen, Susan, Robert Madaris and Brigid Naglich, 7 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Madaris and brother, Greg Madaris. Services were held April 12th which would have been Marianne's 57th birthday. Please send any memorials to Save the Animals Foundation http://staf.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019