Marie A. Martino
Cincinnati - Died June 9, 2020, Age 88. Marie died of a broken heart, suffering from the results of Alzheimer's disease- she simply could not understand why she couldn't see and touch her loved ones during this pandemic. She is survived by her loving sister and best friend, Joyce Martino. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Libby Martino, and Grandparents, Frank and Josephine Destra, and Joseph and Maria Martino. Marie spent all of her life in Cincinnati, but went "off" to Indianapolis to attend Marian College (now University), where she majored in Spanish and minored in French and English. She had a great love of music, which led her to study voice, and was talked into playing clarinet (squeakily) in the college orchestra. As a child, she learned how to tap dance like Shirley Temple and how to play piano, which she also did quite well. She spent 42 years teaching language (mostly Spanish) to hundreds of Western Hills young woman at Mother of Mercy High School. During this time she attended Xavier University where she received a Masters in Education. The young women Marie taught learned from a strict task-master that self discipline was important, but there was still fun and joy in learning, especially when they were taught Spanish songs along the way by their teacher with the beautiful soprano voice. In the summers, she and her sister traveled the world. Special thanks go to our family at Hillebrand Nursing & Rehab for the great love and care she received during her last trying months. You are the very best of the best; truly, Heroes work there. Thanks also to teacher friends of many years, Judy D'Amico, and the Sisters of Mercy that are left to us—Sisters Nancy Merkel, Marjorie Rudemiller, Jean Vogelsang, and last but not least, Greta Schmidlin. Friendships were also made at Nick & Tom's Restaurant in Western Hills who brought Marie great joy and fulfillment. We want to extend many thanks to Tom and Maryann Lambrinides and all of their cooks and servers for being there for Marie. Last but not least is our "adopted" family- Andrew & Jessica Backer, Nancy Gates, and Shelly Shriewer. They have been with us through thick and thin. Where would we be without you. Thank you; we love you. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church will be private. Burial will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Marie's name to Hospice of Cincinnati or to Children's Hospital Medical Center. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.