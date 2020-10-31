1/
Marie Achberger
1925 - 2020
Marie Achberger

Cincinnati - Marie L. (nee Polisini), loving wife of Marvin Earl Achberger, dear mother of Cathy (Bruce) Garlitz, Christy (Rick) Taylor, Jim (Nancy) Achberger, John (Monica) Achberger, Mimi (Dave) Zeller and Will (Beth) Achberger. Cherished Grandmother of Mandy, Sarah, Grant, Allison, Denise, Emma, Eric, Tyler, Lora, Patrick, Sean and Amy, great-grandmother of Samantha, Max, Vera, Elise, Maddie, Oliver, Elliot, Chloe, Dax, Otto and Quinn. Beloved sister of David Polisini and Larry (Loretta) Polisini. Also survived by numerous family and friends. Died on October 31, 2020 at the age of 94. Mass of Christian Burial Tue. Nov 3rd at 12PM at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, (45249). Social distancing and facemasks required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to Alzheimer's Association. www.mrfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Church
