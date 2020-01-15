|
|
Marie Barck
West Chester - Marie (nee Martinelli), Beloved wife of Alan for 31 years. Devoted mother of Kris White, Karla McFerron and Keith Bloomfield. Stepmother of Marilyn J. Lewis and Adam Barck. Loving grandmother of Michael & Maria White and Jennifer (Jim) Traber. Great grandmother of Kingston & Kensington Traber. Sister of Anita McKay and the late Marguerite Heck and the late Joseph Martinelli. Passed away the 14th day of January 2020 at the age of 80. Friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Saturday January 18, 2020 at St. Susanna Catholic Church, 616 Reading Rd. (45040). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Susanna Catholic Church or the Multiple Sclerosis Society 4440 Lake Forest Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45242. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020