Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Seuberling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie C. Seuberling

Add a Memory
Marie C. Seuberling Obituary
Marie C. Seuberling

Mason - Marie C. (nee Gerner) Seuberling of Mason. Beloved wife of the late Martin "Jerry" Seuberling. Loving mother of Daniel (Kimberly) Seuberling and Kenneth (Jeanie Frazier) Seuberling. Proud grandmother of Zoee (Adam) Rottenberg, Zack (Madeleine Schulz) Seuberling, Ashley (Steve) Witt, Elizabeth and Isabel Seuberling. Great grandmother of Paige, Wyatt, Charlotte, and Quinn. Sister of the late Sally Mundy and Mae Dittelberger. Leaves behind her sister-in-law Joann (the late Ron) Seuberling and many nieces and nephews. Passed away September 13, 2019 at the age of 99. Friends will be received Saturday, September 21 from 2:30 - 3:30 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where a Memorial Service will follow at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now