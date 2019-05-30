Services
St Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Road
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
9375 Winton Road
Marie (Donath) Essert


Marie (Donath) Essert Obituary
Marie Essert (nee Donath)

Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late William R. Essert. Dear mother of Gary Essert, Cheryl (Greg) Engelbert, Karen (Frank) Mirazita and Craig Essert. Loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear lifelong friend of Phyl Ballard. Marie passed away on May 27, 2019 at the age of 100. Visitation at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road, 45231 on Monday, June 3 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 30, 2019
