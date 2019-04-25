|
Marie Fields
Cincinnati - FIELDS, Marie (nee Stone). Beloved wife of the late O. Lester Fields. Dear mother of Kenneth (Lynda) Fields. Grandmother of Kristine Conners and Lauren Brimer. Great grandmother of Alli Hoelscher, Tori Hoelscher, Asher Conklin Harrison Brimer, and Jonas Brimer. Survived by her sister Pearl Stone Selby and by many nieces and nephews. Long-time member of Evendale Church of Christ. Passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at the age of 97. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, Saturday from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019