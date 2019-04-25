Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Fields

Obituary Condolences

Marie Fields Obituary
Marie Fields

Cincinnati - FIELDS, Marie (nee Stone). Beloved wife of the late O. Lester Fields. Dear mother of Kenneth (Lynda) Fields. Grandmother of Kristine Conners and Lauren Brimer. Great grandmother of Alli Hoelscher, Tori Hoelscher, Asher Conklin Harrison Brimer, and Jonas Brimer. Survived by her sister Pearl Stone Selby and by many nieces and nephews. Long-time member of Evendale Church of Christ. Passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at the age of 97. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, Saturday from 10 AM until time of service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now