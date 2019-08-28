Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Heritage Room
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Motherhouse Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Motherhouse Cemetery
Sister Marie Josetta Wethington S.c.

Sister Marie Josetta Wethington S.c. Obituary
Sister Marie Josetta Wethington, S.C.

Mount Saint Joseph - Sister Marie Josetta Wethington, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of the late Esther Squire, Dorothy Black, Helen Ortman and Mary Wethington. Survived by a brother, Joseph Wethington, MD and nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019. Sisters of Charity and family will receive guests in the Heritage Room from 2:00 pm until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial of cremains to follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, Ohio 45051. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
