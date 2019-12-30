|
Marie L. Geartlein
Cincinnati - Marie L. Geartlein beloved daughter of the late John C. and Mamie (nee Newcomb) Geartlein, dear sister of the late Howard J. Geartlein and Virginia Lee Geartlein, loving aunt of Linda Steinmetz (John) and great aunt of several great nieces and nephews, loving friend of Harriet Kroth and Don Kroth. December 25, 2019. Age 86 years. Visitation Friday from 12-1 PM at Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, 3042 Harrison Avenue, Westwood where funeral services will be held Friday at 1:00 PM. Memorials may be directed to Ruth Lyons Children's Fund or to the SPCA.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020