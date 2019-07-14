|
|
Marie Murphy
Western Hills - Marie D Murphy (nee Hart), beloved wife of the late Charles Wm Murphy, loving mother of Robert (Sharon) Murphy, Marie (John) Leon and Charles Patrick Murphy, grandmother of 8 and a great grandmother. Retired from the Kroger Company. Died, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 age 95. Private services at the convenience of the family. Please make donations to the , 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati (45206). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 14, 2019