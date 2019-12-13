Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ann Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Nardelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Nardelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Nardelli Obituary
Marie Nardelli

Green Twp. - Marie N. Nardelli (nee Rafanelli), beloved wife of the late Andrew Nardelli. Devoted mother of Diane (Rick) Gumm and Perry (Debbie) Nardelli. Loving grandmother of Brian (Emily) Gumm, Christopher (Mary) Gumm, Angela (Chris) Winiarski, Vince (Lenora) Nardelli and Maria (Ben) Holthaus. Great grandmother of Avery, Rose, Ryann, Abigail, Caroline, Luke, Katelyn, Sam, Maddie, Cece, Olivia, Juliana, Evelyn and Layna. Dear sister of the late Rita White and Aunt of Denise Ratterman. Marie passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 97. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road on Tuesday (Dec 17) from 10am - 11:15am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now