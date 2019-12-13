|
|
Marie Nardelli
Green Twp. - Marie N. Nardelli (nee Rafanelli), beloved wife of the late Andrew Nardelli. Devoted mother of Diane (Rick) Gumm and Perry (Debbie) Nardelli. Loving grandmother of Brian (Emily) Gumm, Christopher (Mary) Gumm, Angela (Chris) Winiarski, Vince (Lenora) Nardelli and Maria (Ben) Holthaus. Great grandmother of Avery, Rose, Ryann, Abigail, Caroline, Luke, Katelyn, Sam, Maddie, Cece, Olivia, Juliana, Evelyn and Layna. Dear sister of the late Rita White and Aunt of Denise Ratterman. Marie passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 97. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road on Tuesday (Dec 17) from 10am - 11:15am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019