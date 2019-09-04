|
Marie V. Marois
Cincinnati - Marie V. Marois (nee Schweikert), beloved wife of the late Laureat J. "Larry" Marois. Loving mother of Jeanie (the late John) Korte, Linda (David) Brown, Kathy (Greg) Howard, Sue (John) Cruse, and Jerry Marois and Bob (Joyce) Marois. Cherished grandmother of 17. Treasured great-grandmother of 21 and dear step great-grandmother of 4. Died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Age 92. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 6th from 9:00 - 10:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church 5222 North Bend Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019