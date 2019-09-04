Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Marie Marois
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
5222 North Bend Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Marois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie V. Marois

Add a Memory
Marie V. Marois Obituary
Marie V. Marois

Cincinnati - Marie V. Marois (nee Schweikert), beloved wife of the late Laureat J. "Larry" Marois. Loving mother of Jeanie (the late John) Korte, Linda (David) Brown, Kathy (Greg) Howard, Sue (John) Cruse, and Jerry Marois and Bob (Joyce) Marois. Cherished grandmother of 17. Treasured great-grandmother of 21 and dear step great-grandmother of 4. Died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Age 92. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 6th from 9:00 - 10:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church 5222 North Bend Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now