Marilyn A. Davey
West Chester - Marilyn Ann Davey nee Fagan - Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Davey; Devoted mother of Marla (Lee) Butke, Gregg (Yvonne) Davey and Susan (Richard) Davey; Loving grandmother of Ryan (Brad) Butke, Sarah (Jay) Scott, Jessica (Jeff) Schinaman, Mychelle Davey and Melanie Cain; Cherished great-grandmother of Beckett, Miles, Austin and Charlie; Loving sister of the late Mary Cotton and Martha Heatherman; Dear aunt of Jad Davey, Kim Music and Lesley Heatherman; Passed away April 27, 2019 at the age of 81. Marilyn was a devoted member of Hope Lutheran Church where she served as the first woman president of the church council. She did volunteer work helping children with special needs. Marilyn was an avid card player and loved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1st from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am at Hope Lutheran Church, 4695 Blue Rock Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019