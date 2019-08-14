Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Marilyn A. Delaney Obituary
Marilyn A. Delaney

Milford - Beloved wife of the late John M. Delaney, loving mother of David (Susan) and Dennis (Pauline) Delaney, devoted grandmother of; Jason (Sarah) Delaney, Carol Breedlove, Matthew Delaney, great grandmother of; Emma Breedlove, Maddie and Mitch Delaney, dear sister of the late Richard Mitchell. Passed Aug. 11, 2019, age 91, resident of Milford. Services 11:00AM Sat. Aug. 17, 2019 with Visitation 6:00 to 8:00PM Friday at Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Her family requests memorials to the www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019
