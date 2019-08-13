Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
Anderson Township - Marilyn A. Fanning (nee Wilzbacher), resident of Anderson Township, passed away August 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. Lived life to the fullest for 87 years. Beloved wife of Francis "Frank" Fanning for 66 years. Loving mother of Deborah (Stephen) Behrends and Patricia (John) Broshar. Adoring Mimi of Katie (Anne), Jeff (Gina), Michael, and Kevin (Kim). Special Gigi of Frank and Emily. Dear sister of the late Ruth (the late Gerry) and Jane (the late Lee) Osterholz. Fond sister-in-law of Don (Kathy) Fanning. She leaves behind many dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Marilyn was a devout Catholic who treasured her faith. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish for over 60 years. Special thanks to Dr. Draper and the oncology team at Tri Health for their expertise and compassion; and to the caregivers at Hospice of Cincinnati. Faith, family and friends mattered most to Marilyn. We will miss her beyond words but she will live on in our hearts forever. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 16, at 10:30 AM at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington. Visitation at the Church on Friday from 9:30-10:30 AM prior to Mass. Memorials may be made to Guardian Angels Church 6531 Beechmont Ave., Cinti., OH 45230. T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019
