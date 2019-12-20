|
|
Marilyn Ann DiPuccio
Huber Heights - 65, formerly of Deerfield Twp., passed away December 19, 2019. Preceded in death by her father Mario DiPuccio. Survived by parents Mildred and Carl Van Hook, sisters, Maria DiPuccio and Teresa Van Hook, niece Monika Klug and great-nephew Tate Wyatt. Marilyn was a long-time member of the Germania Society of Cincinnati. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Friday, December 27th from 11 AM until time of Prayer Service at 12:30 PM. Memorials may be directed St. Vincent DePaul Society. Send condolences MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019