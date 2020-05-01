Marilyn Boerger
Marilyn Boerger

Delhi - (nee Hayhow) Beloved wife of 64 years to Francis A. Boerger, loving mother of Karen (Michael) Schachleiter, Debbie (Chuck) Meyer, Bob Boerger, Diane (Dave) Helmers, Mary (Andy) Menninger and Jeni (John Paul) Case, dear grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, dear sister of Edward (Barb) Hayhow and the late James Hayhow. Passed away April 30, 2020. Age 85. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or https://stdominicdelhi.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities

www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
