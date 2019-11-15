Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Cincinnati - Marilyn Brunk, 89, passed away November 14, 2019, after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of 65 years of the late Eldon Brunk and mother of William (Beverly) Brunk, David (Linda) Brunk and Sherry Pinson. She was the grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 12. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Bertie (Rupard) Miller, and her 14 siblings. Marilyn was active in the Hamilton, Ohio, First Church of God and Cincinnati Springdale Nazarene Church. She worked outside the home most of her adult life and was especially proud of earning her associate degree in business in her mid-50s. After she retired at age 75, her drive to master new skills continued through quilting and desktop publishing of family memories. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Spring Grove Funeral Home - Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246 beginning at noon until time of service at 1pm. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Springdale Nazarene Church Missions, Cincinnati, Ohio, or to St. Elizabeth Hospice Center, Edgewood, Ky., or the hospice of the donor's choice.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
