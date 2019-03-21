Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Burland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Burland

Obituary Condolences

Marilyn Burland Obituary
Marilyn Burland

Symmes Township - Marilyn P. (nee Petering), beloved wife of the late Elmer C. Burland, Jr., cherished mother of Paula B. (Richard) Kohtz and Patricia Burland, devoted grandmother of Alexandra B. Ducatte and Bridget B. Lachner, loving great-grandmother of Ramona A. Ducatte.. Passed away on Tuesday, March 19th at the age of 86. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22nd, from 10AM until the time of funeral service 11AM, at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) Kenwood. Interment will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be directed to The Scratching Post, 6948 Plainfield Rd. (45236) or The Cincinnati Zoo, Developmental Dept., 3400 Vine St. (45220), or the . Condolences may be shared with the family at ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now