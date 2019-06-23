|
|
Marilyn Catherine Reinelt
Cincinnati - 88, passed away peacefully Friday, June 21st, 2019. Beloved wife of Karl Reinelt; mother of, Kathryn Vance (the late Gerald), Kristine Gressman (Norman), and Karla Doerrer (Jeffrey), and the late Carole Reinelt; she is also survived by seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and siblings. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service, 11:00 AM, at Tri-County Baptist Church, 8195 Beckett Rd, West Chester Township, Ohio 45069. Donations can be made to Center for Global Impact (www.centerforglobalimpact.org). Visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 23, 2019