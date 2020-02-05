|
|
Marilyn E. Broermann (nee Viel)
Reading - Beloved wife of the late John F. "Chubby" Broermann. Devoted of mother Steve (Nancy), Jean (Tom) Preston, John (Anne) and Lisa (Ed) Dale. Grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 14. Dear sister of Don (Lois) Viel and the late Maxine Corson. Departed on February 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Visitation will be Friday, February 14th from 9 AM until Mass at 10 AM, all at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 177 Siebenthaler Ave. Reading, OH. Memorial donations may be made to . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020