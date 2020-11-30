1/
Marilyn Erhart
Marilyn Erhart

Cincinnati - Erhart, Marilyn Coyle (nee Groh) beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Erhart. Dear mother of Jim (Bev) Erhart, Jay (Lana and the late Diane) Erhart and the late Jerry Erhart, Jan (alive Staff) Johnson and JoAnn Erhart. Grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 11. Marilyn passed away November 26, 2020. Age 93.Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, December 2 at 10:30 AM at St. Jude Church (5924 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248). Memorial made out to St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248. For more info go to Neidhardminges.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
